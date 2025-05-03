Please help me in my time of need

My name is Michael, a 42-year-old man crying out for help in the darkest hour of my life. I’m battling severe depression, high anxiety, and PTSD, and I’m now just days away from losing my home. I’m on my knees, pleading with this faithful community for a miracle to keep me from homelessness. Time is running out, and I need your prayers and support now.

Life has crushed me this year. I’ve fought to keep going despite my mental health struggles, working hard at a job an hour from home. I took an approved leave to seek treatment, trusting God to guide me to healing. But paperwork errors I couldn’t fix cost me my job. Then, a car accident left me unable to drive or work, burying me in medical bills and unpaid rent. Now, eviction is knocking at my door, and the fear of sleeping on the streets is overwhelming.

I’m urgently raising $10,000 to cover rent, utilities, and basic necessities to stay in my home and survive while I seek work closer to home. Without your help, I face losing everything. I’m broken, but my faith in God’s mercy and your kindness gives me a flicker of hope.

Please, if you can, offer a donation—no amount is too small—or share my story. Your prayers are a lifeline when I’m drowning. I believe the Lord works through the generosity of His people, and I’m humbly begging for your help to save me before it’s too late. Thank you from my shattered heart for reading, for praying, and for any blessing you can share.

In Christ’s love,

Michael Vance