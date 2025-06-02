Mike Bridges Legal Fund

Dear friends, family, and supporters,

We are reaching out to you today to raise funds for the release of Mr. Michael Bridges, a beloved member of our community who has been unjustly imprisoned under questionable circumstances. Michael is a pillar of our church and school, and his presence is deeply missed.

The circumstances surrounding Michael's arrest are contentious and suspect, and he maintains his innocence. Despite this, he has been held in jail for far too long, and we believe that he should not be held accountable for a crime that he did not commit.

We are seeking to raise $20,000 to secure Michael's release, as this is the amount required for his bond. Any funds raised above the bond amount will be contributed to his legal fees to ensure that he receives the proper legal representation that he deserves.

We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone involved, and we are grateful for any contribution that you can make to help secure Michael's release. Sending prayers is also appreciated. Your support will go a long way in bringing Michael home to his family and community, where he belongs. Your contribution will be anonymous.

Thank you for your generosity and support. Together, we can make a difference and bring justice to Michael.

God bless you all.

Sincerely,

Friend of Michael Bridges