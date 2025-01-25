Mexico Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $105
Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Burt
On March 16-22, Ryan and I will go down to Mexico with our church to build a house for a needy family. We’re partnering with Kingdom Builders based out of Comunidad Conexion Church. Check out the ministry here: https://www.kingdombuildersministry.net/builds
Several years ago, I went on the same exact trip with my daughters Emily and Abby and had a great time building a home for a family. This is an exciting opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus in the world and make memories that will last a lifetime!
Please consider supporting us with prayer and finances for the trip. The combined cost for both of us is $1000.
Thanks so much for your consideration.
God Bless,
Greg Burt
Thrilled to be able to love and support you. What an important and amazing experience this will be!
