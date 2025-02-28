Mexico Medical Mission

This summer is an exciting one for me and my youngest daughter, Kelsey! Our church is participating in a mission trip to La Esperanza, Mexico (Baja) this coming June, and we are thrilled to share this opportunity with you. Our team from The Rock will be partnering with Mexican Medical Ministries, an evangelical Christian organization that has been providing health care, food, medicine, and other essential resources while sharing the Gospel with the people of Mexico for over 30 years. This trip will allow us to deepen our relationship with God, discover how He has uniquely gifted us, and share the love of Jesus with others in a meaningful way. Our Goals for This Mission Trip:1) Assist Buky and Theresa, missionaries in La Esperanza, with their local ministry efforts. 2) Experience what it means to be a world Christian, with a heart for reaching the unreached. 3) Develop skills to continue missionary work back home, witnessing to friends and family. 4) Grow in our personal walk with the Lord.

How You Can Help? We have a few requests, and we would be so grateful for your support.

1. Prayer – Please pray for unity within our team, strength and endurance to complete our tasks, and health and safety as we travel and serve.

2. Financial Support – We need to raise $600 (plus airfare or travel to San Diego) each, to cover transportation, lodging, meals, construction materials, evangelism supplies, and essential aid such as medicine and food for those we will be serving. Would you prayerfully consider supporting us in this journey?

3. Giving – If you feel led to give, please do so on this platform, or you can make checks payable to The Rock of the CM&A and give it directly to one of us. We will be collecting outside donations and submitting them to the office.

Thank you for taking the time to read about this opportunity and for considering how you might support us, whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial giving. We are so excited for what God is going to do through this trip, and we can’t wait to share our experiences with you when we return!

With gratitude and blessings,

Jami & Kelsey Wilson