Help the Mercado Family heal and Stay together

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,510
Campaign funds will be received by Florence Egan
The Mercado's, a family of four, was driving back from vacation when their car swerved and rolled down the embankment. They rolled 100 yards before hitting a tree. Dad was able to climb up the steep drop and get his daughter (age 12) and special needs son (age 6), back up to the road. Mom's right side was completely broken and she was able to drag herself as far as she could before the car exploded. Her left side sustained burns before they were able to drag her to safety. Mom and son were air lifted to UC Davis while dad and daughter were taken to Sutter Medical via ambulance. Their healing journey will be long and arduous. The family needs help covering expenses to stay together as a family while mom and son heal at UC Davis. They have mounting medical bills that they will need help covering and help with living expenses even after going home. Any amount, big or small, will go a long way in supporting this loving family during this difficult time. Let's come together to help the Mercado's rebuild their lives and keep their family intact.
Praying for you all. We love you tons and tons.
Praying for swift and smooth recovery for your family.
Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Keeping your family in my thoughts ❤️
Wishing you all the very best. Sending comfort and healing to you all.
May God lay his healing hands on all 4 of them. Bless the surgeons as they do gods work in repairing all injuries. Thank you Jesus for saving their lives. We are sending prayers everyday asking for speedy recovery fast healing in Jesus name Amen 🙏 Loving thoughts to you all.
Keeping your family in my thoughts.
“Oh Lord, please place your healing hands on the Mercado’s. Bring them healing energy. Help them recovery physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Send your healing angels and let them fill their body and soul with your healing love.
Sending lots and lots of prayers your way!
Your love for one another, your kindness, and your strength will get you through this horrendous time. I can't wait to be Ariez's walking wingman and hear how Neveah's Korea language lessons are progressing. You are all being held close to my heart.
Praying for a speedy recovery for you and your family
July 15th, 2025
UPDATE - After a month at UC Davis both Jennie and Ariez were finally discharged. It feels so good to be back home in Reno with everyone together in one place.
There is still a very long road to recovery ahead including PT, OT and potential for additional surgery.
* Jennie Mercado has another month before she can put any weight on her left leg and start PT to begin learning to walk again and about the same with her left arm. The good news is Jennie did not end up needing any skin grafts for the burns on her right side from when the car exploded and the burns are continuing to heal with burn care.
* Ariez is healing well, and we are hopeful he will not need additional surgery on the eye socket that was fractured but there is still too much swelling to know for sure. He continues to heal from his abdominal surgery and multiple fractures and is already wanting to scoot around the house chasing the Corgi 🙂
* Neveah will be starting PT soon as her fractured rib and back continues to heal.
THANK YOU for all of the prayers and support it means a lot and is truly appreciated. Special shout out to all of the teachers and administrators from Picollo who drove to Sacramento to visit Ariez you are all BEYOND AMAZING and we are truly blessed to be part of the Picollo family.
Thank you for continues prayers and support as we start the long journey of recovery !
