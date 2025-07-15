Help the Mercado Family heal and Stay together

The Mercado's, a family of four, was driving back from vacation when their car swerved and rolled down the embankment. They rolled 100 yards before hitting a tree. Dad was able to climb up the steep drop and get his daughter (age 12) and special needs son (age 6), back up to the road. Mom's right side was completely broken and she was able to drag herself as far as she could before the car exploded. Her left side sustained burns before they were able to drag her to safety. Mom and son were air lifted to UC Davis while dad and daughter were taken to Sutter Medical via ambulance. Their healing journey will be long and arduous. The family needs help covering expenses to stay together as a family while mom and son heal at UC Davis. They have mounting medical bills that they will need help covering and help with living expenses even after going home. Any amount, big or small, will go a long way in supporting this loving family during this difficult time. Let's come together to help the Mercado's rebuild their lives and keep their family intact.