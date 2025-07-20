MSF donation for Melanie and Ken's Wedding

We are so happy and grateful you can come and share this special day with us. The memories and the time you give will be all that we would ever want. We have each other, our children and our lives, and feel that we are rich beyond measure.

However if you really do feel like giving something - feel free to donate to this fund we have set up. We will donate the money to Doctors Without Borders aka Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

Melanie and I met in Mosul, Iraq working with MSF during the war with ISIS. Amidst the carnage and human suffering, it was during these dark times that we fell in love.

We would love to give back to MSF so that they can continue doing their good work.







