Bless Megan's Special Day

Goal:
USD $1,200
Raised:
USD $2,040
Campaign funds will be received by Megan Douglass
Hello, ladies! 🙏 Let’s help bless one of our favorite women of the Lord, Megan Douglass, with a special gift to make her upcoming wedding and move truly unforgettable! 💕
As you may know, Megan is an inspiration to us all, and her love for God is evident in everything she does. Her wedding day is just around the corner, and she dreams of moving into her new home by this Fall. That's where we come in! 🏠
Your generosity will not only bring joy to Megan's heart but also help her start her new life with her beloved husband on a solid financial footing. Your contribution will help cover her wedding, move and transition costs.
When we come together, we can give a great gift for Megan and her family. Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a real difference in Megan's life. So, let's rally together and shower her with love and support. 💕
Thank you for considering being a part of this special surprise. Your generosity will bring a smile to Megan's face and fill her heart with gratitude.
Lord, please bless and multiply these gifts, for Your glory 💕
#BlessingMegan #WeddingSurprise #Worship #GodBless
May the Lord bless you and keep you, make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you and your family in this next season of life. All my love.
Wishing you all the best, sweet Megan!
This is the day that the lord has made I will rejoice and be glad in it His mercies are new every morning Great is his faithfulness The Lord is my shepherd. I lack nothing! The Lord is my light and my salvation Whom shall I fear?! The Lord is a strong hold of my life Of whom shall I be afraid? Oh taste and see The Lord is good!
Much love to Megan!
Sending warmest wishes !
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.