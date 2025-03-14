Nurses With Purpose Trip

Welcome to my medical mission fundraiser!

My name is Megan Dubourdieu. I am a registered nurse with experience in ICU, pediatrics, and PACU. I have a passion for healing people both with the skills I provide, and with compassion and grace.

As an RN I have always had an itch to take my skills to share across the globe. Recently I found an organization that offers just this opportunity. I will be traveling to Kenya with Nurses With Purpose to offer medical care in a variety of ways, to a variety of patients. I am incredibly excited and eager for this journey and appreciate any and all support provided!

If you have any questions about the trip, I encourage you to visit the Nurses With Purpose website, or to reach out to me personally!



