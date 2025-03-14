Nurses With Purpose Trip

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $155
Campaign funds will be received by Megan Dubourdieu
Welcome to my medical mission fundraiser!
My name is Megan Dubourdieu. I am a registered nurse with experience in ICU, pediatrics, and PACU. I have a passion for healing people both with the skills I provide, and with compassion and grace.
As an RN I have always had an itch to take my skills to share across the globe. Recently I found an organization that offers just this opportunity. I will be traveling to Kenya with Nurses With Purpose to offer medical care in a variety of ways, to a variety of patients. I am incredibly excited and eager for this journey and appreciate any and all support provided!
If you have any questions about the trip, I encourage you to visit the Nurses With Purpose website, or to reach out to me personally!
Kenya will never be the same after they bask in the warm, glowing light that is you…can’t wait to see how God uses you to bless others, sweet girl!
Go and shine your light!! So proud of you beautiful!
