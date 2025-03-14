Campaign Image

Nurses With Purpose Trip

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $155

Campaign created by Megan Dubourdieu

Campaign funds will be received by Megan Dubourdieu

Nurses With Purpose Trip

Welcome to my medical mission fundraiser!

My name is Megan Dubourdieu. I am a registered nurse with experience in ICU, pediatrics, and PACU. I have a passion for healing people both with the skills I provide, and with compassion and grace. 

As an RN I have always had an itch to take my skills to share across the globe. Recently I found an organization that offers just this opportunity. I will be traveling to Kenya with Nurses With Purpose to offer medical care in a variety of ways, to a variety of patients. I am incredibly excited and eager for this journey and appreciate any and all support provided! 

If you have any questions about the trip, I encourage you to visit the Nurses With Purpose website, or to reach out to me personally! 


Recent Donations
Show:
Klark Mila
$ 5.00 USD
39 minutes ago

D
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Kenya will never be the same after they bask in the warm, glowing light that is you…can’t wait to see how God uses you to bless others, sweet girl!

Kelsey Butler
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Go and shine your light!! So proud of you beautiful!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo