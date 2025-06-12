Prague Dance Camp

My name is Abigail O’Keefe, and dance has been a lifelong passion. I took my first class at a small Christian studio when I was just two years old, and from that moment on, dance became both a form of worship and an escape from everyday stress. I danced continuously until I graduated high school, and at 15, I began teaching at the same studio. Sharing my love for dance and helping students discover how to worship God through joyful movement was the most rewarding part of teaching. In 2024, the studio closed, and I thought my teaching days were over—until Greg and Debby Nichols stepped into the picture.

Through their involvement with Greater European Missions (GEM) and the support of churches like mine, the Nichols had launched a Ukrainian outreach program Prague, Czech Republic. Their efforts provided housing for Ukranian refugees, a church conducted primarily in Ukrainian, and a week-long dance camp in the summer for the young girls who had fled the country. On a visit to the states, Greg and Debby played a video at my church about this dance camp, entitled “Meet Me At”. In that moment I knew that the Lord was calling me to that ministry. Overcome with emotion, I approached Debby, tears streaming down my face. She shared that they needed a dance teacher for the upcoming camp. Without hesitation, I told her I would see her in Prague.

So here's our mission:

The young girls attending this camp have endured immense trauma, but we serve a God who intimately understands their pain and invites them to boldly enter the throne room. Through dance, we aim to offer them that opportunity—to find healing, expression, and joy in movement.

Our prayer is that, throughout the week, their hearts will experience restoration through worship. Each day, they will participate in a morning technique class and an afternoon choreography session, followed by a craft hour, a devotional, and a snack. By week's end, they will perform their dance for their parents and share the gospel message they’ve been learning.

This camp is more than just dance; it’s about equipping these girls with truth and reaching far beyond the studio.





Here's What’s provided

Lodging with the Nichols

A venue for classes and performances

Attire for students

Here's what's still needed: