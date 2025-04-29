Medical expense coverage for Joel Medvidovich

Dear friends and family, we are reaching out to ask for your support for the Medvidovich family. On Saturday April 26th, Joel suffered a heart attack and cardiac arrest and will need surgery and recovery time. As a result, Janette, Joel, Isaac and Anna are facing significant medical costs and emergency expenses. Your contribution will help cover these expenses and ensure that Joel receives the best possible care. We are grateful for any amount you can give, no matter how small. Together, we can help the Medvidovich family during this difficult time. Thank you for your support!