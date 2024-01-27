Fight for Medical Freedom!

My mother was "medically kidnapped" for no valid reason medical or otherwise on August 19th, 2023. As a brain-injured person, she was violently ripped from her home by the government, her security, her family and everything she knew, understood & loved. She was separated from her POA, family & caregivers causing confusion, depression & severe trauma, systematically starved, dehydrated for 4 weeks and then euthanized with 4 times the legal dose of morphine.

The day she was taken, she was healthy, vibrant, well adjusted & living a happy - though disabled - life.

It's been hard finding the right attorneys to take this case, but I'm finally there - though I'm told the cost to fight for justice, and to expose and help put a stop to this horrific practice and violation of our civic and constitutional rights will cost all my reserves.

I am dedicating the rest of my life to this campaign to not only bring justice for my Mom, but bring public awareness, legislative change and do our part (Mom & me) to fight this institutionalized abuse.

Senior medical kidnapping is getting more and more common - any vulnerable senior could be at risk.

I am going forward, but will need help. If anyone can donate to this very worthy cause, please give whatever you can, and spread the word.

Thanks for any amount you can share!