The McCombs need a van!

Hi friends, I’m Mariana—and we’re reaching out with full hearts and hopeful hands.

We’re a foster family with one amazing bio kiddo and two sweet foster babies. We truly thought our little crew was complete 😂… but God had other plans! Recently, two of our former foster loves, Bray and Madi, came back into care—and we knew in our hearts that they belonged back with us. So now, this mama is joyfully (and chaotically!) parenting five beautiful children.





Here’s where we need your help:

With five kids—each with unique needs, therapies, and appointments—we’ve outgrown our current vehicle. We weren't planning on a big purchase right now, but a van has quickly gone from “someday” to now. Two cars aren’t cutting it anymore, especially for the day-to-day logistics of special needs advocacy and care.





If you’ve followed our journey, you know how deeply we care about foster care and creating a safe, loving space for kids who need it most. This van isn’t just about transportation—it’s about making room for healing, connection, and family.





We’re asking for help with a down payment so we can make this happen. If you feel led to give, we would be so grateful. Every bit helps, and your love and support mean the world to us.





From the bottom of our hearts—thank you. 💛