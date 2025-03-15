The McConico's Move to Nairobi

Join Us on Our Journey to Kenya!

Hey friends!

We're stepping out in faith this June and moving to Nairobi, Kenya! This isn't just a relocation- it's a response to God's call on our lives. After a life-changing experience in Ethiopia, Mel felt a deep stirring for Africa. Through prayer and confirmation, God made it clear that Kenya was the next step for our family. Now, we're saying 'YES' to the journey He has set before us.

We can't do this alone. Your prayers, generosity, and encouragement mean the world to us. Every gift- whether financial support or simply sharing this campaign- brings us closer to Kenya and the work we're called to do.

Thank you for believing in this vision and walking alongside us. We're excited to share this adventure with you!

With love and gratitude,

Jon, Mel + The Boys



