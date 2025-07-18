Mazzy Throne Fund

Goal:
GBP £300
Raised:
GBP £190
Campaign funds will be received by Caroline Meakin
A compaign to give Mazzy the throne he deserves as someone who has given so much to our community. The founder of CBN should have a chair befitting such a great frog, even if he won't wear trousers while sitting on it...
Good sitting Mazzy
Love ya Mazzy, Hellsing
