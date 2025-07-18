Campaign Image

Mazzy Throne Fund

Goal:

 GBP £300

Raised:

 GBP £190

Campaign created by Caroline Meakin

Campaign funds will be received by Caroline Meakin

A compaign to give Mazzy the throne he deserves as someone who has given so much to our community. The founder of CBN should have a chair befitting such a great frog, even if he won't wear trousers while sitting on it...

Rotkvica
£ 30.00 GBP
2 hours ago

QuietFrogBoy
£ 30.00 GBP
5 hours ago

A-boo
£ 20.00 GBP
10 hours ago

Umberto Oachkatzalfren
£ 40.00 GBP
19 hours ago

Frenjaminagain
£ 20.00 GBP
19 hours ago

Frenjamin
£ 20.00 GBP
20 hours ago

Good sitting Mazzy

Anonymous Giver
£ 30.00 GBP
20 hours ago

Love ya Mazzy, Hellsing

