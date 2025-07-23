Supporting Mazlyns mobility journey

Meet Mazlyn Ranye💙

Mazyln was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis at birth. Arthrogryposis, also called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), involves a variety of non-progressive conditions that are characterized by multiple joint contractures (stiffness) and involves muscle weakness found throughout the body at birth. Mazlyn has the most common type of arthrogryposis is called amyoplasia in which her hands, wrists, elbows, shoulders, hips, feet and knees are affected. Mazlyn has had many surgeries ; in April she underwent underwent right open triceps tenotomy with posterior elbow capsule release, open FCU, palmaris longus release, bilateral MHL, open Achilles tenotomies, posterior tibialis, anterior tibialis, FDL releases as well as medial talonavicular release, abductor hallucis release, and open toe flexor tenotomy's 1 through 5. In December her bilateral lower extremities demonstrated knees resting in about 70 degrees of flexion. Able to extend both knees about 20 degrees past this point, resulting in about 50 degrees shy of full knee extension. Now Knees are with 18 degree flexion contracture right, 10 left. She was at 60-70 degrees on the right for elbow flexion. Currently at -15 contracture and 125 degrees on flexion. We returned 3 months later for a posterior release of the left elbow with triceps tenotomy, and posterior capsule release. Where she was able to flex to a 120. Upon return she has continued to do really well overall given her severity of her arthrogryposis. Her hips have adequate range of motion. She has significant weakness of the hip extensors. With regards to her knees, she does have some recurrent knee flexion contractures measuring about 20 degrees. Her feet are drifting into the recurrence as well. Therefore we measured her for her first set of KAFOs this fall, That will kickoff 6 weeks of being in a cast. They Anticipate she will need a few casts to get the knees fully extended and so that can look like twice per week casting until the braces are ready at week 6. On week 6 she will come in for a full week of intensive PT and OT. They believe she is right on the brink of being able to have some breakthroughs on both fine and gross motor function and so they believe that this intensive therapy and casting will be well timed. With that being said, these trips add up, very quickly. Mazlyns mom will be traveling with two babies under two, while dad will remain home with their other three children. Though dad will still be working, mom will not be working in her time away. I know these times are difficult for all, lets try to lessen the burden for the family.