Maya's YWAM Fund

Hey friends! I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be embarking on an unforgettable journey with YWAM Kona's Discipleship Training School (DTS) and outreach this October!

For three months, I'll dive deep into God's word and grow in my understanding of His character. I'll learn from experienced missionaries and gain valuable skills to serve Him in any context. This life-changing experience will equip me to make a real difference in the world!

But that's not all! After DTS, I'll be heading to one of the Pacific islands to put my newfound knowledge and skills into practice. I'll be helping the locals and sharing the hope of Jesus with them.

I can't wait to see how God will use me in this journey! Your support will help me cover the costs of tuition, living expenses, and outreach. Your contribution will bring me one step closer to reaching the lost and sharing God's love.

Please consider partnering with me on this incredible adventure! Every dollar counts, and your support will make a tangible difference in the lives of those I'll be serving.

I'm so beyond excited for what the Lord has in store for me! Thank you for your generosity and prayers!