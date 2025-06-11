Campaign Image

Maya's YWAM Fund

Goal:

 USD $10,100

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Maya Elliott

Maya's YWAM Fund

Hey friends! I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be embarking on an unforgettable journey with YWAM Kona's Discipleship Training School (DTS) and outreach this October!

For three months, I'll dive deep into God's word and grow in my understanding of His character. I'll learn from experienced missionaries and gain valuable skills to serve Him in any context. This life-changing experience will equip me to make a real difference in the world!

But that's not all! After DTS, I'll be heading to one of the Pacific islands to put my newfound knowledge and skills into practice. I'll be helping the locals and sharing the hope of Jesus with them.

I can't wait to see how God will use me in this journey! Your support will help me cover the costs of tuition, living expenses, and outreach. Your contribution will bring me one step closer to reaching the lost and sharing God's love.

Please consider partnering with me on this incredible adventure! Every dollar counts, and your support will make a tangible difference in the lives of those I'll be serving.

I'm so beyond excited for what the Lord has in store for me! Thank you for your generosity and prayers!

Recent Donations
Show:
Gail Georgantas
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Good luck Maya!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

God bless you.

Lisa Diaz-Alvarez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So proud of you Maya! Can't wait to see all God this is going to do in and through you🥰

Savannah Lovely
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So proud of you Maya. You will change lives.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo