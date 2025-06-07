Supporting Mauricio Bautista

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $24,976
Campaign funds will be received by Berta Cano
Dear Friends and Family,
We are reaching out to ask for your support for the Bautista Family.
On Tuesday, June 3, Mauricio was involved in a tragic accident at work. He sustained severe burns over 60% of his body and is now fighting for his life.
Mauricio has a heart of gold and can light up any room he enters. He is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to eight. As the rock of his family, he’s always the first to offer help and support to those around him.
Mauricio has a long road to recovery ahead. We are praying he and his body overcome the trauma of this accident, but even once he is stable, he will face months in the ICU followed by extensive rehabilitation. As you can imagine, the financial burden from medical expenses, time away from work, and day-to-day needs will be overwhelming. We’re asking for your help to ease this load. Any amount you feel led to give will help with medical costs, household bills, and meals for the family during this time.
More than anything, we ask for your prayers. Please pray for healing and recovery—for his lungs, kidneys, and heart to function properly; for his body to calm so it can begin to heal; for protection against infection; and for strength and wisdom for the doctors, nurses, and all who care for him. Most of all, pray for Mauricio’s body to stabilize so that critical surgeries can move forward.
Thank you for your time, your generosity, and your compassion during this incredibly difficult time. The Bautista family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support.
1 Corinthians 12:26 "If one member suffers, all suffer together; if one member is honored, all rejoice together."
it’s been many years, my friend!! I was devastated by the news of the accident and I hope and pray for a speedy recovery!
Mauricio, we are praying for you brother! Gaston y Mevelyn 💙🙏
Continuing to pray for a full and speedy recover, Mauricio. 🙏 Stacey and Howard Nathanson 903
I love you and your family, and I hope that Mauricio makes a quick recovery.
Mauricio, I was so sad to hear that you were in this accident. All my thoughts and prayers are with you. I know you're gonna get through this. You're a strong man with a beautiful heart.
Mauricio & Family, We were devastated when we learned of the accident. Thoughts and prayers are and have been being flooded in from our team! Please stay strong and fight the battle. If you or your family need anything please reach out to us! Jason, Robyn, Terri, Dok and our entire Florida Property Supply Team
Wishing you a complete and speedy recovery, Mauricio. Thank you for everything!
Mauricio y familia nuestras oraciones estan con ustedes. 💕
Wishing you a speedy recovery. My prayers are with you and your family !
We love u Mauricio and are praying for your good health
Orlando por su vida y recuperación. Dios lo bendiga
SALMO 103 1. Bendice, alma mía, a Jehová,Y bendiga todo mi ser su santo nombre. 2. Bendice, alma mía, a Jehová,Y no olvides ninguno de sus beneficios. 3. Él es quien perdona todas tus iniquidades,El que sana todas tus dolencias; 4. El que rescata del hoyo tu vida,El que te corona de favores y misericordias;
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bautista family.
In my Prayers
Praying for him and the family.
En este Dia de los Padres, oramos con devoción, para que el Espíritu Santo sea tu compañero en la recuperacion🙏🙏
