Supporting Mauricio Bautista

Dear Friends and Family,

We are reaching out to ask for your support for the Bautista Family.

On Tuesday, June 3, Mauricio was involved in a tragic accident at work. He sustained severe burns over 60% of his body and is now fighting for his life.

Mauricio has a heart of gold and can light up any room he enters. He is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to eight. As the rock of his family, he’s always the first to offer help and support to those around him.

Mauricio has a long road to recovery ahead. We are praying he and his body overcome the trauma of this accident, but even once he is stable, he will face months in the ICU followed by extensive rehabilitation. As you can imagine, the financial burden from medical expenses, time away from work, and day-to-day needs will be overwhelming. We’re asking for your help to ease this load. Any amount you feel led to give will help with medical costs, household bills, and meals for the family during this time.

More than anything, we ask for your prayers. Please pray for healing and recovery—for his lungs, kidneys, and heart to function properly; for his body to calm so it can begin to heal; for protection against infection; and for strength and wisdom for the doctors, nurses, and all who care for him. Most of all, pray for Mauricio’s body to stabilize so that critical surgeries can move forward.

Thank you for your time, your generosity, and your compassion during this incredibly difficult time. The Bautista family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support.

1 Corinthians 12:26 "If one member suffers, all suffer together; if one member is honored, all rejoice together."