Support the Tufono Family

Help Us Lay our dad, Matthew Tufono, to Rest

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our beloved dad, Matthew Angel Tufono, who tragically drowned in the flash flood on Thursday morning June 12, 2025.

This loss has left our family not only in deep grief, but also facing unexpected financial burdens. We are raising funds to help cover the cost of memorial services to give our dad the peaceful and respectful farewell he deserved!

Dad/Matt, was the kind of person who left a lasting impact on everyone they met. Whether it was through his warm smile, sense of humor, deep wisdom, or selfless love, he always found a way to lift others up—even on their hardest days.

He was a devoted father, loyal friend, & loved his family near and far. His absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, but his memory lives on in every life they touched.

We are heartbroken, but we are also grateful for the time we had & know God had bigger plans for him than we could’ve ever fathomed. Now, we want to honor their life in a way that reflects the love and light he gave to so many.





Every donation, no matter the size, helps us get closer to our goal. If you are unable to give, we ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, and share this with others who may be able to help.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion during this incredibly difficult time.





With love,

The Texas Tufonos