Support the Tufono Family

Raised:
USD $14,695
Campaign funds will be received by Marie Tufono
Help Us Lay our dad, Matthew Tufono, to Rest
It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our beloved dad, Matthew Angel Tufono, who tragically drowned in the flash flood on Thursday morning June 12, 2025.
This loss has left our family not only in deep grief, but also facing unexpected financial burdens. We are raising funds to help cover the cost of memorial services to give our dad the peaceful and respectful farewell he deserved!
Dad/Matt, was the kind of person who left a lasting impact on everyone they met. Whether it was through his warm smile, sense of humor, deep wisdom, or selfless love, he always found a way to lift others up—even on their hardest days.
He was a devoted father, loyal friend, & loved his family near and far. His absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, but his memory lives on in every life they touched.
We are heartbroken, but we are also grateful for the time we had & know God had bigger plans for him than we could’ve ever fathomed. Now, we want to honor their life in a way that reflects the love and light he gave to so many.
Every donation, no matter the size, helps us get closer to our goal. If you are unable to give, we ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, and share this with others who may be able to help.
Thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion during this incredibly difficult time.
With love,
The Texas Tufonos
Matt was such a great and loyal friend all the years at Iolani! What a beautiful and loving family he leaves behind. My deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers go out them.
We share in your sorrow and wish you peace and comfort. Love and aloha from our class to your family.
Thoughts and prayers to the family. Matt turned into a great man. Thank you for sharing his stories with us. Rest in peace brother. With love and sympathy - Teammate and classmate ʻ92
I'm so sorry for the loss of your beloved father.. May God wrap his loving arms around you all. I pray you feel his peace and comfort during this difficult time. Keeping your family in prayer. ”And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.“ Philippians 4:7 NIV
In honor of our dearest uncle Matt. The kindest giver himself.
Sending our deepest condolences to the family. Praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time.
God Bless You All!
Sending you our love and prayers ~ Noel Ohana
May Gods arms be wrapped around you tightly with His love & comfort! 🫶🏻
Praying for peace and comfort to the family.
My heart goes out to you and your family my dear Regina. May the Lord give your family His comfort and strength during this difficult time.
Our deepest condolences to the Tufono’s and May the lord comfort you during these difficult times. Rest in love Matt, you will be missed but not forgotten.
Sending your family lots of love and prayers.🤍
