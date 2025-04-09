Brazil on Mission

Dear [Friend],

I trust you are eager to see spring come like we are! My wife and I are planning to visit Brazil this coming June on a short-term mission trip. We will be re-pairing/re-building a church in an Amazonian Village 5hrs down the Amazon River from Manaus. We will be traveling by boat with the majority of the group sleeping in hammocks on the boat during our week-long stay. I myself will be sleeping in the church because I get motion sickness.

We are being sent by our home church, Alliance Bible Church of Mequon, WI. We will be joining two missionaries Stacy has known for many years in Manaus. Stacy has traveled to this part of the world many times and we are excited to do this trip together! I am excited to meet her friends who serve the Lord with all of their hearts, minds, souls, and strength.

This is our 2nd short-term mission trip together! Stacy has been all over the world on several short-term mission trips, but I have never been. I believe God has called me to serve my wife in this great passion of hers as my own personal passion grows. I have always had a passion to share the Gospel, but never overseas.

We were blessed to do that last year in the Dominican Republic when I built a relationship with one of the concrete workers. I used an interpreter to help me share the Gospel with him and he received it. He also shared what has turned him off to Christians in the past. Perhaps he saw something different in us as a group. I also had the opportunity to share the Gospel with a medical team that was there to serve in a medical capacity, and God did a work in a woman who I could see standing strongly against anything God-centered by the way she led her life. She ended up being the most receptive person in the room and I was brought to tears later sharing what an incredible privilege it was to have witnessed to her and to see such a remarkable reception.

We just celebrated our 5-year Anniversary and are excited to see where God takes us on short-term missions trips throughout our marriage! We are excited to share this trip with you! Would you consider praying for our trip? Or, consider a financial contribution toward the costs of the trip? There are buttons for both on this Campaign Page! Just click and fill in your information. We are grateful for your consideration!

With His Direction,





-Matthew & Stacy Wolak