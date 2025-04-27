HELP MATTHEW AND JANET THROUGH TRANSPLANT JOURNEY

Now that I am finally listed for a liver transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, it's time to shift gears and prepare for what happens when I get the call. Once the surgery is done, there will be an extended time where I will have to be in Jacksonville before I come home. It could be up to 2-3 months. I will have to have a 24 hour a day caregiver with me after transplant, with a 7-10 day hospital stay and then a stay close to the Mayo Clinic in a hotel. My sisters, Shanda and Dara, are going to be there with me taking turns, and of course my Janet will be there initially. Unfortunately, Janet has used all of her PTO leading up to this, so she has no time off available now. We desperately want for her to be able to stay with me the whole time I am there, but we cannot maintain without her income and her employer does not allow it's employees to donate PTO, so without your help, she will likely only be able to stay with me a short time and then she will need to come home. This is why we are asking for your help. This fundraiser is to raise the funds we will need to maintain our household without Janet's income so she can be with me after transplant. We would really appreciate any help you can give, but even if you are not able to donate, please keep us in your prayers as we make our way through the most challenging thing we have ever done. Thank y'all so much for every bit of help, every prayer, every well wish so far. It means more than you will ever know.