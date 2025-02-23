Campaign Image

Supporting the Forstie Family

 USD $3,000

 USD $815

Ellen Aho

The Matt & Lisa Forstie family recently have been going through some difficult times, as Lisa has been struggling with blood clots in major blood vessels. This, along with narrowing due to scarring from previous heart surgeries has caused backward pressure throughout her body. She is currently on blood thinners to help the situation. She will be requiring further follow-up, and is very limited in physical activity. There have been a lot of medical costs and Matt has been taking time off of work to support Lisa and care for their children. We are hoping to collect funds to help them. Funds will be given directly to Matt and Lisa to assist them financially . We ask for your prayers, to remember Matt, Lisa and children, and that Lisa would be blessed with healing and strength through this time.

Recent Donations
Leslie Morgan
$ 50.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Valerie Aho
$ 50.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Thinking of you Matt and Lisa 💕

Marita Rintamaki
$ 100.00 USD
39 minutes ago

Remembering you all—prayers for healing!

Rita and Jack Edwards
$ 30.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Remembering you dear friends in prayer! God's Peace! Rita and Jack

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Sending love and lots of prayers for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Aunt Sue and Uncle Tim
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

May God grant you strength as you journey the path in front of you, dear Lisa. Prayers to all of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

