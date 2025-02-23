Supporting the Forstie Family

The Matt & Lisa Forstie family recently have been going through some difficult times, as Lisa has been struggling with blood clots in major blood vessels. This, along with narrowing due to scarring from previous heart surgeries has caused backward pressure throughout her body. She is currently on blood thinners to help the situation. She will be requiring further follow-up, and is very limited in physical activity. There have been a lot of medical costs and Matt has been taking time off of work to support Lisa and care for their children. We are hoping to collect funds to help them. Funds will be given directly to Matt and Lisa to assist them financially . We ask for your prayers, to remember Matt, Lisa and children, and that Lisa would be blessed with healing and strength through this time.