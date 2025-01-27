Campaign Image

Supporting Matt’s Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,000

Total Raised:

 USD $180

Raised this month:

 USD $10

Campaign created by Joyce Honigford

Supporting Matt’s Family

My son is home again! As he looks to gain employment again, he and his family need financial assistance. He is the father of three little girls and a husband. He was previously laid off before going to prison that was unrelated to the j6 charges. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Jeff Etter
$ 50.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Couy Griffin
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for better days for you and your family. God bless you brother. We stand with you!! WWG1WGA

Cathy Richardson
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

SO thankful Matt is FREE! God Bless you young man as you build this new life! We have work to do so this can NEVER happen again!!!

