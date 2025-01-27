Supporting Matt’s Family

Monthly Goal:
USD $2,000
Total Raised:
USD $180
Raised this month:
USD $10
My son is home again! As he looks to gain employment again, he and his family need financial assistance. He is the father of three little girls and a husband. He was previously laid off before going to prison that was unrelated to the j6 charges.
Praying for better days for you and your family. God bless you brother. We stand with you!! WWG1WGA
SO thankful Matt is FREE! God Bless you young man as you build this new life! We have work to do so this can NEVER happen again!!!
