Helping the Masons after their house fire

Raised:

 CAD $3,230

Campaign created by Kristel Kennerd

Campaign funds will be received by Patricia Mason

On May 20, 2025, Patricia Mason and her household, including 4 grandchildren, experienced every homeowner's worst nightmare when their house caught fire, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The blaze consumed their home and all of their belongings, leaving them with no choice but to start over from scratch.

The fire appears to have started near the back deck. Two of the older grandchildren were home upstairs unaware of the fire out back and were saved by a neighbour. Everyone else was out of the house at the time. All pets are safe. 

As a caring community, we want to rally together to help Patricia and her household of 8 rebuild their lives. We are raising up to $5,000 in emergency funds to provide them with the basic necessities they need to get back on their feet.

Your contribution will go directly towards replacing essential items such as clothing, hygiene products, meals, and other supplies that they have lost. Every little bit counts, and your support will go a long way in helping this family recover from this devastating tragedy.

Let's come together to support Patricia and her family during this difficult time. Your generosity will bring them hope and help them rebuild their lives. Thank you for your kindness and support.

If you prefer to etransfer/EMT, please contact Laurie Wood Ducharme at the info below. Questions, offers to help, and household/clothing donations can be routed through: 

  • “LW DUCHARME” on Facebook
  • email: lwducharme@gmail.com 
Recent Donations
Gru
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Jef Reyes
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Susan W
$ 1000.00 CAD
1 month ago

The Kennerds have always held a special place in my heart 💚💛from way back. Happy to help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 CAD
1 month ago

I only met you once Pat at Karaoke many moons ago. Actually your brother and his band were playing and you stopped me to say hello shortly before I left. It was nice to meet you. I wish you and your family peace and healing during this difficult time. From, Cindy, Incidentally. :-)

Ryan H
$ 150.00 CAD
1 month ago

Jeff B
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Roxie
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sonny
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sending prayers

Ernie Wood
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Rick Pam Kennerd Family
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Preston Kennerd
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 CAD
1 month ago

Tony Frudakis
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Remember, that while it may seem hard to accept at the moment of your loss, God closes certain doors so that he can open new, better ones. May God Bless you.

Kari and Steve
$ 150.00 CAD
1 month ago

Mike and kristen
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Debbie Mularchuk
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Natasha Pereira
$ 40.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
1 month ago

The Sikora Family

Chris and Melissa
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

