Helping the Masons after their house fire

On May 20, 2025, Patricia Mason and her household, including 4 grandchildren, experienced every homeowner's worst nightmare when their house caught fire, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The blaze consumed their home and all of their belongings, leaving them with no choice but to start over from scratch.

The fire appears to have started near the back deck. Two of the older grandchildren were home upstairs unaware of the fire out back and were saved by a neighbour. Everyone else was out of the house at the time. All pets are safe.

As a caring community, we want to rally together to help Patricia and her household of 8 rebuild their lives. We are raising up to $5,000 in emergency funds to provide them with the basic necessities they need to get back on their feet.

Your contribution will go directly towards replacing essential items such as clothing, hygiene products, meals, and other supplies that they have lost. Every little bit counts, and your support will go a long way in helping this family recover from this devastating tragedy.

Let's come together to support Patricia and her family during this difficult time. Your generosity will bring them hope and help them rebuild their lives. Thank you for your kindness and support.

If you prefer to etransfer/EMT, please contact Laurie Wood Ducharme at the info below. Questions, offers to help, and household/clothing donations can be routed through: