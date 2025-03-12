Mary's Road to Recovery

Mary has faced a lifetime of health challenges that have drained her physically, emotionally, and financially. Although, lifetime challenges in all areas sums it up in a general sense, we wish to convey Mary’s current place and how she got here. In 2013, Mary went in for a normal appendectomy, burdened with the sole care of her Mom suffering with Alzheimer's at her home. She does not have family. She has close friends that have their own families to care for. While in recovery, due to God and a close friend alerting nurses, she was rushed back to OR as the surgeon failed to tie off a bleeder. She lived, but not without consequence. The next year proved to bring more physical pain and emotional grief with the passing of her Mom. The horrid GI complications as a result of removing all organs to absorb the blood loss to then place the organs back into her body left her with continued GI issues.



Symptoms worsened to the progression of being home on a heat pad, basic functioning to numerous ER admissions by ambulance, alone. She developed Abdominal Migraines and Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome after the bleed out surgery. Through this process of multiple ER visits, she contracted C-Diff in the hospital. In June of 2024 Mary's body was ravished with C-Diff and turned sepsis with the kidneys and colon completely shutting down. She had a complete removal of her colon to save her life...which left her with an illeostomy. She continues to battle dehydration from results of the surgery to remove her colon, relying on expensive medical supplies, frequent doctor visits, and costly medication’s just to get through each day.

Her 23-year-old car barely keeps her going, making it difficult to manage her trips for necessary care. Despite her unwavering faith, and the prayers of many it feels like every door closes when she seeks help. Now she’s at a crossroads, facing severe financial strain and in desperate need of support. Currently, Referral to MN Mayo has been denied due to unavailability and two more referrals have been sent. One to Mayo in FL and the other to Mayo in AZ. If she is accepted at one of the other Mayo clinics, the next step is to fund the trip and all that entails.

We ask for your generosity to help ease the burden and provide her with the resources to get the care she needs and keep her life moving forward. No donation is too small, and your prayers and support mean the world.

We are her family.....