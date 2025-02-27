Campaign Image

Honoring Mary Washington with a Lasting Tribute

 USD $850

Mary Washington was a woman of faith, love, and unwavering strength. She touched the lives of so many with her kindness, wisdom, and grace. As we celebrate her legacy, we would love to honor her with something lasting—a beautiful headstone that reflects the love she shared with all of us.In place of flowers, we invite those who wish to contribute to support this tribute to her memory. Donations can be made through the link below, and we deeply appreciate your kindness, generosity, and continued prayers during this time.
Recent Donations
Carmelia Starks
$ 200.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Starksin honor of my sweet sister in love. Rest in peace. Nita and Robert

Kristie Brackens
$ 100.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Aunt Lou I can't recall one instance where you ever just called me Kristie. It was always "KristieMama " You had a gift from making everyone feel special. Thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. I will miss you so much! Give my daddy a hug for me! I love you 😘 KristieMama

Tiffeny Brown
$ 200.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Aunt Lou, You'll live forever in our hearts. I'll miss your beautiful smile, your soft voice, your timeless style and your positive words of wisdom. You were the blueprint. Love you so much, Tiff

Niece LaKesha Brown
$ 250.00 USD
43 minutes ago

Love always to our beloved, Aunt Lou "One of One".

Timeka Gordon
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

I LOVE YOU, FOREVER AND ALWAYS!

