Honoring Mary Washington with a Lasting Tribute

Raised:
USD $850
Starksin honor of my sweet sister in love. Rest in peace. Nita and Robert
Aunt Lou I can't recall one instance where you ever just called me Kristie. It was always "KristieMama " You had a gift from making everyone feel special. Thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. I will miss you so much! Give my daddy a hug for me! I love you 😘 KristieMama
Aunt Lou, You'll live forever in our hearts. I'll miss your beautiful smile, your soft voice, your timeless style and your positive words of wisdom. You were the blueprint. Love you so much, Tiff
Love always to our beloved, Aunt Lou "One of One".
I LOVE YOU, FOREVER AND ALWAYS!
