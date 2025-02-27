Honoring Mary Washington with a Lasting Tribute

Mary Washington was a woman of faith, love, and unwavering strength. She touched the lives of so many with her kindness, wisdom, and grace. As we celebrate her legacy, we would love to honor her with something lasting—a beautiful headstone that reflects the love she shared with all of us.In place of flowers, we invite those who wish to contribute to support this tribute to her memory. Donations can be made through the link below, and we deeply appreciate your kindness, generosity, and continued prayers during this time.