Mary Rides

 USD $150

Campaign created by Traci Kraft

Campaign funds will be received by Traci Kraft

Horseback riding has not only been one of the best therapy experiences Mary, it is also her passion. There are not a lot of pursuits that lend themselves to Mary's special needs and limitations like riding horses does. What is even better, is that she loves these beautiful, sensitive animals with all her heart!

Lessons are between $20 and $40 if you would like to donate a lesson.

Because this is the thi g that brings her the greatest joy, she now gets adapted lessons twice a week. If you are 

Updates

It's 2025!

April 22nd, 2025

It's 2025 and Mary is still going strong. With the help of friends and family, she has received over 120 hyperbaric treatments to recover her brain after a long illness. We have discovered many nutritional supplements to improve her health and she is back to being able to do adapted riding at 2 nonprofit facilities  nearby. Riding horses gas not only been very therapeutic for, it has been an activity she truly loves. 

Since several people have ask to help with this pursuit, I reopened this campaign to give anyone who would like to contribute a link to do so.

We hope that some day insurance will pay for the things that really make a difference, like hyperbaric oxygen, nutritional and equine therapies. For now, it is all out of pocket for our family. 

We are so grateful for all the help we have received and prayers are always welcome!

