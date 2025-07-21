Support the Martushoff's Recovery

On Saturday, 7/19/25, the Martushoff family's world was turned upside down when a fast-moving wildfire swept through their community in Ford, WA, near Lake Spokane, destroying everything in its path. In just a matter of minutes, their home, clothes, memories, and sense of normalcy were all gone.





Felaret, Anfisa, and their daughter Keira lost everything and are currently staying with family and trying to navigate the overwhelming road ahead—from finding temporary housing and replacing essential items to processing the emotional toll this disaster has taken.





In losing their home, the Martushoffs also lost cherished memories—baby photos, heirlooms passed down through generations, and the everyday comforts that made their house a home. The emotional and financial burden is heavy, but with your support, we can help ease some of that weight and remind them they're not alone.





We are asking the community, near and far, to come together and help the Martushoff family start to rebuild. Every donation will go directly toward helping them secure housing, purchase clothing and other essential necessities, and begin piecing their lives back together.





If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign to help us spread the word. Your support means more than words can express. Thank you for showing love and compassion during this heartbreaking and difficult time.





Let's help them rise from the ashes. Thank you.