Fostering Gods children

I humbly come to this page to ask for help. I have four children of my own. My wife stays home and homeschools our children, recently a family friend of ours has passed leaving seven children displaced. My family has taken in two of these children totaling six children in my house. I’m doing my best to give all of these children the best life I can! so I recently started a business with zero dollars to my name. I’m trying to get this off the ground so I can provide them with a life that they didn’t have before. With being a single income household, and myself being responsible for all the bills it’s very difficult for me to get the equipment I need to start my business. I don’t normally ever ask for help. I’m a very proud Christian man and I try to do everything on my own, but God put it in my heart to reach out and ask for help so that’s what I’m doing! Anything helps and whatever you can afford to donate will help give all of the children in my house a better future. Thank you for your consideration. God bless you all.