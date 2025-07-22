Martin Monthly Expense

Martin has been an integral fixture for Misión De Candelilla for more than two decades. Many of you have heard him translate (and occasionally slip in little of his own preaching!) over the years. He loves the Lord and is a prayer warrior! He loves serving in our villages and ministering both to our group and the people in Mexico.

Martin’s first trip with Mision de Candelilla was in 1995. It was in the village of Las Norias that he heard Juan Flores (another group member from Kerrville, Texas) preach the gospel. It was on that trip that he asked Jesus to come into his heart. It would be another ten years before he traveled from Monterrey on a bus to meet MdC groups in Muzquiz.

Today, Martin lives in Monterrey, Mexico. He has three children still dependent on him. Daniela, Kelly Sorya, and his little boy Benjamin. His wife’s name is Alma.

Many of you know that Martin was born with only one functioning kidney. Approximately 2 years ago, this kidney began to fail. Martin was born with only one functioning kidney. Approximately two years ago, his kidneys began to fail. He was near death at least twice, but prayer and his desire to live have kept him going. However, Martin must have dialysis 2-3 times a week.

Martin has been a tremendous blessing throughout the years - not just with translations, but also in many other ways. Martin is always eager to help us load, fix our equipment when it breaks, and pray for anyone in need. Unfortunately, he is currently unable to work in his weakened state, but he desires to get stronger, provide for his family, and return to serve with Mision de Candelilla. Until then, we would like to assist him with some of his monthly expenses up to $1,000.

Let’s factor in the God of the impossible, who makes all things possible, and pray for the restoration of his kidney