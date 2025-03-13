Adoption fees for Marsha

I am creating this for my sister in law Marsha. Marsha is not the kind of person to ever ask anything of anyone, but I will be that person for her, because she is the most deserving person I know.

Eight years ago Marsha’s friend Julie passed away, leaving behind two young children (Jacob 4, and Kassie 6 years old at the time). Sadly, none of their relatives came forward to care for them. To keep Jacob and Kassie out of foster care, Marsha, without hesitation, came forward and took them in as her own. Marsha, a single mom, was already working hard to make a great life for her daughter Kaitlyn. Now caring for 2 additional children, she was brought under financial strain. But Marsha kept working hard, doing everything she could to provide those 3 children with everything they needed, never complaining. Marsha is the most amazing, dedicated mom, she even homeschools her 2 girls. All of her children have grown into smart, amazing, responsible and kind teens/preteens.



As soon as Marsha took in Kassie and Jacob in 2017, they were instantly loved and welcomed into our family. After a short time Marsha knew she wanted to officially adopt them. Unfortunately the adoption process came with very high financial requirements which caused Marsha to go into debt. During this time she has also incurred unexpected medical expenses for the family. She never once complained or asked for help, but once again did everything she needed to ensure those two children would permanently be a part of our family. On October 22, 2024 after years of lawyers, trials and paperwork, they were officially adopted into our family.



That is who Marsha is. The person that will always step up and do the right thing, no matter the cost. A person who loves so genuinely and gives so freely, never expecting anything in return. Now we want to be able to bless her for all she has done for those children, and everyone else in her life. Having this debt paid off would relieve such a burden, and allow Marsha to continue being the amazing mom she is to her children. Please consider donating, even a tiny amount, so we can provide her with the peace of mind she deserves.

