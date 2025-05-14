Supporting Marquis James Guy

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,431
Campaign funds will be received by Earl Eskew
My grandson, Marquis James-Guy, turned two on April 17, 2025. He is currently on life support after drowning in a bathtub. Doctors think he possibly had a seizure and that is why he couldn’t manage to get up out of the water on his own. My daughter is a single mother and is six months pregnant. She went to work and left the baby at home with a babysitter, so it is unclear what truly happened. She received a call approximately 1 1/2 hours later that her son was at the hospital. The doctors have done many tests, but Marquis is not responding to any stimuli. He has no brain activity. They are still running tests but there is an almost nonexistent chance of a recovery. My daughter needs time to recover from this and this is why I am asking for help.
Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Praying for you all 🙏🏽
In time, may the peace of God cover the burdens, hurts, and pains of today.
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers
Meant to do 26 last donation. I love you guys.
This is a donation being made on the behalf of someone who wishes to remain anon. But their heart is with the family. Thank you for your donation and it means the world to us.
June 26th, 2025
It's been a month and a half since we buried baby Marquis. We raised enough to pay for his funeral and get mommy's bills paid until she got back to work but now, we would like to buy him a headstone, which is about $1,500. We are so thankful to those who donated. We can't be thankful enough.
May 16th, 2025
May 15th, 2025
Marquis passed away on 5/14/2025. He is with God now.
