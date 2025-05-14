Campaign Image

Supporting Marquis James Guy

Campaign created by Earl Eskew

Campaign funds will be received by Earl Eskew

Supporting Marquis James Guy

My grandson, Marquis James-Guy, turned two on April 17, 2025. He is currently on life support after drowning in a bathtub. Doctors think he possibly had a seizure and that is why he couldn't manage to get up out of the water on his own. My daughter is a single mother and is six months pregnant. She went to work and left the baby at home with a babysitter, so it is unclear what truly happened. She received a call approximately 1 1/2 hours later that her son was at the hospital. The doctors have done many tests, but Marquis is not responding to any stimuli. He has no brain activity. They are still running tests but there is an almost nonexistent chance of a recovery. My daughter needs time to recover from this and this is why I am asking for help. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Jake Gump
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for the family during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Charles Kowalski
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Ashley Onyewuchi
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all 🙏🏽

Carla Stephens
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

April OBrien
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

In time, may the peace of God cover the burdens, hurts, and pains of today.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Rachel Anthony
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Adding onto Donation
$ 6.00 USD
2 months ago

Meant to do 26 last donation. I love you guys.

Anon Donation
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

This is a donation being made on the behalf of someone who wishes to remain anon. But their heart is with the family. Thank you for your donation and it means the world to us.

Updates

Update #3

June 26th, 2025

It's been a month and a half since we buried baby Marquis. We raised enough to pay for his funeral and get mommy's bills paid until she got back to work but now, we would like to buy him a headstone, which is about $1,500. We are so thankful to those who donated. We can't be thankful enough.

Update #2

May 16th, 2025

Marquis' funeral is being planned. Mom is going to find a new place to live because she can't go back to the place where the baby died. Any help would be forever appreciated. 
Update #1

May 15th, 2025

Marquis passed away on 5/14/2025. He is with God now. 

