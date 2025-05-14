Supporting Marquis James Guy

My grandson, Marquis James-Guy, turned two on April 17, 2025. He is currently on life support after drowning in a bathtub. Doctors think he possibly had a seizure and that is why he couldn’t manage to get up out of the water on his own. My daughter is a single mother and is six months pregnant. She went to work and left the baby at home with a babysitter, so it is unclear what truly happened. She received a call approximately 1 1/2 hours later that her son was at the hospital. The doctors have done many tests, but Marquis is not responding to any stimuli. He has no brain activity. They are still running tests but there is an almost nonexistent chance of a recovery. My daughter needs time to recover from this and this is why I am asking for help.