Memorial for Marlyn LaPlante

Marlyn (Cassista) LaPlante was a loving partner, mother, and Memere who left us too soon. On Saturday, May 24th, 2025, she passed away unexpectedly while being treated at St. Francis Hospital. Marlyn's legacy lives on through her one true love of 50 years, Dave; her two adult sons, Dave and Dan (wife, Tonya); her three grandchildren, Gavin, Danniella, and Payton; her siblings Dan, Nancy, Steve, Gary, Kathy, Gino, and Shirley; many nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins in Canada; along with the countless lives she touched during her time on this earth.

Marlyn had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed. She loved deeply; loved loving on her loved ones through feeding them, sewing items for them, making them laugh, and sharing all her stories and memories of her siblings and her parents.

Marlyn's family is struggling to come to terms with their loss, and your support can help them give her a meaningful goodbye service. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will help the family say their final goodbyes with dignity. In lieu of those planning to send flowers to the funeral home, monetary donations would be appreciated and applied directly to covering the costs of the memorial service.

Marlyn will be deeply missed. We thank everyone for your thoughts, prayers, and support during this most difficult time.

For those interested, calling hours will be held for family and friends of Marlyn on Tuesday, June 3rd from 4-7 p.m. at John F. Tierney Funeral Home in Manchester, CT.

Thank you.

The LaPlante Family