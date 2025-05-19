Campaign Image

International Summer Ballet Intensive

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $635

Campaign created by LaVell Ospina

Campaign funds will be received by LaVell Ospina

International Summer Ballet Intensive

Hello family and friends, I was accepted to attend an International Summer Intensive, where I will continue my ballet training by some of the world's most prestigious ballet masters. Please support my efforts in accomplishing new endeavors, towards my goals as a ballet dancer.

Thank you and God bless you!

Marlie

Recent Donations
Show:
Auntie Aisha
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Marlie we love and support you now and always!

Mimi Lauture
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you a wonderful summer studying ballet. Love you, Auntie Mimi

Cousin Tee
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations Marlie! Wishing you all the best! Love you! ❤️

Auntie Lucie
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Marlie, your future is so bright! Continue to follow your dreams! We love you!

Dani
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Way to go, Marlie! Your cousins in Houston are so proud of you! We love you :)

Auntie Maggie
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Marlie, you are so beautiful in your ballet costume.Good luck on the fundraising. I love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Lionel Jean-Baptiste
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Persevere to achieve your goal

Updates

Prayer Requests

