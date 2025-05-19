International Summer Ballet Intensive

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $635
Campaign funds will be received by LaVell Ospina
Hello family and friends, I was accepted to attend an International Summer Intensive, where I will continue my ballet training by some of the world's most prestigious ballet masters. Please support my efforts in accomplishing new endeavors, towards my goals as a ballet dancer.
Thank you and God bless you!
Marlie
Marlie we love and support you now and always!
Wishing you a wonderful summer studying ballet. Love you, Auntie Mimi
Congratulations Marlie! Wishing you all the best! Love you! ❤️
Marlie, your future is so bright! Continue to follow your dreams! We love you!
Way to go, Marlie! Your cousins in Houston are so proud of you! We love you :)
Hi Marlie, you are so beautiful in your ballet costume.Good luck on the fundraising. I love you
Persevere to achieve your goal
