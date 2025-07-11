Support for Marlena and girls after tragic loss

I offered to help Marlena in any way that I could. She asked if I could set up a fundraiser to help her and the girls after the sudden and tragic loss of the girls dad.

Steve passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 9, 2025 at the age of 46 while he was caring for his two daughters on his own. The cause of death was a blood clot due to his body healing after surgery. He had gone in a week prior to have hernia repair surgery to alleviate the very horrible acid reflux he had been experiencing for several years. Nothing anyone could have done would have saved him according to the medical examiner.

As many of you know Steve and Marlena have been divorced for a few years, however, they were married for 12 years and together for a total of 15 and after it all, still had a good friendship. Helping one another raise their girls so they would grow up strong Livermore Ladies. After all they had their 2 beautiful daughters to raise. Steve and the girls did move to Oregon as Marlena stayed in Alaska. The girls have excelled in school and outside activities. Marlena flew down right away to be with their girls and help support in any way she can. She will be in the process of permanently moving to Oregon as this is where the girls are really striving.

The girls will get some benefits from the military but that will take time and Marlena campaigning for them.

All funds raised will help the financial aspect of the move to Oregon, any all things related to their girls and whatever may come up with his passing.

Marlena knows she’s depended on friends and family in the past and hates to feel as if she being a burden on anyone again, but under these circumstances she definitely needs the love and support from her friends and family. As her husband’s new career as an Alaska State Trooper takes priority and he has chosen to contribute to grow in that choice….

Please if you have it in your budget even if it’s just a few dollars, every little bit will be greatly appreciated.