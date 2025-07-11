Support for Marlena and girls after tragic loss

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,255
Campaign funds will be received by Marlena Thornal
I offered to help Marlena in any way that I could. She asked if I could set up a fundraiser to help her and the girls after the sudden and tragic loss of the girls dad.
Steve passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 9, 2025 at the age of 46 while he was caring for his two daughters on his own. The cause of death was a blood clot due to his body healing after surgery. He had gone in a week prior to have hernia repair surgery to alleviate the very horrible acid reflux he had been experiencing for several years. Nothing anyone could have done would have saved him according to the medical examiner.
As many of you know Steve and Marlena have been divorced for a few years, however, they were married for 12 years and together for a total of 15 and after it all, still had a good friendship. Helping one another raise their girls so they would grow up strong Livermore Ladies. After all they had their 2 beautiful daughters to raise. Steve and the girls did move to Oregon as Marlena stayed in Alaska. The girls have excelled in school and outside activities. Marlena flew down right away to be with their girls and help support in any way she can. She will be in the process of permanently moving to Oregon as this is where the girls are really striving.
The girls will get some benefits from the military but that will take time and Marlena campaigning for them.
All funds raised will help the financial aspect of the move to Oregon, any all things related to their girls and whatever may come up with his passing.
Marlena knows she’s depended on friends and family in the past and hates to feel as if she being a burden on anyone again, but under these circumstances she definitely needs the love and support from her friends and family. As her husband’s new career as an Alaska State Trooper takes priority and he has chosen to contribute to grow in that choice….
Please if you have it in your budget even if it’s just a few dollars, every little bit will be greatly appreciated.
Hoping for peace for the family.
Sending you lots of love my friend.
Praying for you
Love you guys
🙏🏻
I love you Steve!
I'm so sorry for your loss. May you & your family be greatly blessed by family, friends & strangers alike in your journey forward.
July 11th, 2025
Yes! Yes! Yes! Things really are looking up for Marlena!!! She was offered a position at her daughter’s orthodontist office as the treatment coordinator and she has accepted. She’s getting her feet in the ground and things are moving in a positive direction. They still need our love and support though. Marlena still has a lot she needs to deal with and handle as this new chapter opens up for her. Continue with your prayers and good thoughts. Keep sending positive energy their way.
Please if you can still help monetarily she still needs the help. If you can’t then just please keep sharing this link. Let’s help get them on their feet and help with the stress's that she’s been through and what will still be coming her way.
Much love to you all ♥️♥️♥️
June 27th, 2025
Marlena still needs our help. Now that Steve’s service has happened she now needs to move forward with her permanent move to Oregon. Needing to find a job, a place to rent for her and the girls, all the start up needed for that. I honestly don’t know the status of a vehicle at this point. I know her car is still in Alaska along with all her belongings. I don’t know if she has a vehicle to use for the time being but I know she’s basically starting new.
Please if you have it in you and can reach into your wallet, every little bit will help. If you personally can’t then please share this link.
Let’s help our friend, you know she would help in any way she could for us!!!!!
June 27th, 2025
June 25th, 2025
Today is Steve’s service. Please give Marlena and the rest of the family strength and peace to make it through the day. Send up some extra prayers and good vibes. Make it so strong that they can feel us there with them. Let them know they are loved ♥️
June 24th, 2025
June 18th, 2025
Marlena has been asked if there were other ways to donate and she does have Venmo and PayPal if that works better for others. Here’s the info for those.
I’d also like to thank those who have donated already. We’ve had some very generous givers and I along with Marlena thank you greatly ♥️
