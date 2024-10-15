Campaign Image

Funeral expenses

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $950

Campaign created by Will Patton

Campaign funds will be received by Will Patton

Funeral expenses

Hello, I'm raising money for my mother's funeral expenses. The cost of the burial is just over,  $14,000  as of today I still need about

$5, 800, all donations will ensure that my mother will have a final resting place in the same funeral home as her mother and father. I'm going to do everything I can and travel all avenues to ensure that she gets this request... 

Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated thanks. 



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Brian Martinez
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you and your family!

John Mahoney
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo