Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $950
Campaign funds will be received by Will Patton
Hello, I'm raising money for my mother's funeral expenses. The cost of the burial is just over, $14,000 as of today I still need about
$5, 800, all donations will ensure that my mother will have a final resting place in the same funeral home as her mother and father. I'm going to do everything I can and travel all avenues to ensure that she gets this request...
Any and all donations will be greatly appreciated thanks.
Praying for you and your family
God bless you and your family!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.