Mark's Ministry Training

would like your help.



First, let me tell you about a fantastic summer opportunity! I will share the gospel and disciple kids this summer as a counselor at The Navigators’ Eagle Lake Camp at Glen Eyrie in Colorado Springs. Also, I will be on a team of college students from the Upper Midwest studying God’s Word on a Summer Training Program. From May 21 to August 3, five days a week, I will lead kids in their relationship with God and have lots of fun with them. Evenings and weekends, I will be learning and getting training in my faith.



This is an excellent opportunity to enlarge my skillset and wisdom, as I potentially look into a career in youth ministry. I’m so excited to see what the Lord will do in and through my life this summer, but I will need your help to reach kids for Christ and grow in my faith this summer. I will be compensated through this program for room and board, along with a small stipend. However, I am also paying my way through college and need another $3,500 to stay financially stable going into my next year of college.



Would you consider a gift of $100, $250, or even $500 to allow me to share the gospel with kids this summer? I am grateful for your prayerful consideration, no matter the size of the gift.



Thanks for considering this request. I believe God will use my willing heart and your willingness to pray and give to make an eternal impact in kids' lives. This summer will be significant in my spiritual life and personal development. Thank you for praying about joining me at camp with your partnership!



Thank you for considering this request. Could I hear from you by June 17th?





