MarkMazzaj6er

Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Mazza
Hi Mark Mazza, I’m a J Sixer, who is incarcerated for over three years for crimes. I did not commit and have the proof and evidence of this in my file. I am homeless since being released from prison and seeking help to not only find a place to live but to be able to get my life back on track and I don’t normally ask for help but I do need help. If you can God bless you and thank you.
From Rick’s sister. Hope you’re doing well .
What has the Lord required of us, but to do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God. Speak and live His Truth; others will come to Him.
