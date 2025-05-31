Honoring Mark Daniels

Friends,

It is with deep sadness that we are saying goodbye to my beloved husband Mark. Mark passed away suddenly and I am still in shock. Every hour I miss him in a new way and with another memory that makes its way into my thoughts. It grieves me to think of all the plans we made will not come to be.

Though I am not one to ask for help, if you feel moved to help me with his final expenses, I will be forever grateful.

Humbly,

Maryann