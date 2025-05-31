Honoring Mark Daniels

Raised:
Friends,
It is with deep sadness that we are saying goodbye to my beloved husband Mark. Mark passed away suddenly and I am still in shock. Every hour I miss him in a new way and with another memory that makes its way into my thoughts. It grieves me to think of all the plans we made will not come to be.
Though I am not one to ask for help, if you feel moved to help me with his final expenses, I will be forever grateful.
Humbly,
Maryann
For my friend. My heart broke for you.
Our thoughts are with you, love you always.
Thinking of you and your family! ❤️
I’m so sorry you are living this nightmare. I didn’t expect your story to be this way…it isn’t fair…I hope the start of this donation brings forth a waterfall of donations to help ease some of your pain…..love you❤️🩹
"Thank you.
I am so sorry for your tragic loss, Maryann. I can't begin to even imagine what you're going through. May God give you the daily strength to help you get through this sad and emotional time. May he help you lean into the memories of your husband and find comfort in remembering all the great times you had together and all the love. Let me know if there's anything I can do to help.
