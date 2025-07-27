Please Help Save Mario's Leg Urgent Help Needed

Recently, my brother Mario had a very serious accident in which he got a bullet shot on his leg and almost lost it.

Since that day, Mario has undergone three surgeries, and doctors have said more are yet to come, he is fighting everyday with faith and strength so he can someday walk again.

Mario belongs to the Wixarika culture and relies solely on the sales of his handicrafts, we are also helping him to sell his art and supporting he and his family with food, shelter, medication, therapies he needs and also to cover past surgeries expenses. Currently, it’s not enough.

We are now hoping to find in here, more hearts willing to share a little of their abundance with Mario`s journey.

Our goal is to raise 300,000 MXN (approximately $15,000 USD) to cover Mario's upcoming and past surgeries to ensure he stays on the road to recovery. We are looking for supportive partners to offer us a bridge to a better future for him and his family.

If you empathize with this story and feel it's possible to offer any help, it will be very much appreciated and we will be very grateful for it, here's how you can contribute:

- **Country:** Mexico

- **Currency:** MXN

- **Goal:** 300,000 MXN (doctors and medications)

- **Category:** Medical

Thank you for reading our story! If you were touched by it or simply want to share Mario's hope, please feel free to share this message so more people can join us in our solidarity.

Español:



Recientemente, mi hermano Mario sufrió un accidente muy grave en el que recibió un disparo en la pierna y casi la pierde.

Desde ese día, Mario se ha sometido a tres cirugías, y los médicos dicen que aún le quedan más. Lucha cada día con fe y fuerza para algún día volver a caminar.

Mario pertenece a la cultura wixárika y vive exclusivamente de la venta de sus artesanías. También lo ayudamos a vender su arte y lo apoyamos a él y a su familia con comida, alojamiento, medicamentos, las terapias que necesita y también para cubrir los gastos de cirugías pasadas. Actualmente, no es suficiente.

Esperamos encontrar aquí más corazones dispuestos a compartir un poco de su abundancia con el camino de Mario.

Nuestra meta es recaudar 300,000 pesos mexicanos (aproximadamente $15,000 USD) para cubrir las cirugías futuras y pasadas de Mario y asegurar su recuperación. Buscamos colaboradores que nos apoyen y nos ayuden a construir un futuro mejor para él y su familia.

Si te identificas con esta historia y crees que puedes ayudar, te lo agradeceremos mucho. Puedes contribuir de esta manera:

- **País:** México

- **Moneda:** MXN

- **Objetivo:** 300,000 MXN (médicos y medicamentos)

- **Categoría:** Médica

¡Gracias por leer nuestra historia! Si te conmovió o simplemente quieres compartir la esperanza de Mario, no dudes en compartir este mensaje para que más personas se unan a nuestra solidaridad.