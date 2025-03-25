In Memory of Maribel Heredia

It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beautiful mom. This loss is indescribable, and my heart is broken. She meant the world to us, and her love, strength, and presence will be missed beyond words. Words can’t fully capture the loss we feel, but we are grateful for the love and support of those around us.

Maribel was more than just a mother; she was a devoted wife, loving grandmother, cherished aunt, and loyal friend. Her warmth, laughter, and unwavering love left an unforgettable mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

We will gather to celebrate her life with a memorial service:

Sunday, March 30th at 2:00 PM

The Ancient Spanish Monastery: 16711 W Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL 33160

For those who are unable to attend or who have expressed a desire to show support, we’ve created this page as an optional way to contribute in her memory. In lieu of flowers, contributions through this page are sincerely appreciated but never expected.

Your love, thoughts, and prayers mean the world to our family during this time.