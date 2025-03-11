Campaign Image

Support Maria's pancreatic cancer treatment

“For it is in giving that we receive.” - Saint Francis of Assisi.

Early January 2025, I received a call from my sister Maria.

It changed the trajectory of my life.

She shared with me that her blood work came back with elevated numbers and that a PET scan, more blood work and subsequent doctor appointment would confirm what it was.

Mid-January 2025, confirmation of stage IV Pancreatic Cancer; it has spread to her liver and lungs.

She will begin treatment this coming week, (week of March 17).

I am raising money to support her as much as possible, and to help with the expenses of the coming treatments.

Maria is a wife, mother, sister and daughter, a fun-loving soul who has always listened to me and supported me; now is my turn to support her by raising funds to ease the burden of the cost of treatment.

[I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in him I will Trust." - Psalm 91:2]


