Support Maria's pancreatic cancer treatment

Raised:
USD $105
Campaign funds will be received by Bernardo Pineiros
“For it is in giving that we receive.” - Saint Francis of Assisi.
Early January 2025, I received a call from my sister Maria.
It changed the trajectory of my life.
She shared with me that her blood work came back with elevated numbers and that a PET scan, more blood work and subsequent doctor appointment would confirm what it was.
Mid-January 2025, confirmation of stage IV Pancreatic Cancer; it has spread to her liver and lungs.
She will begin treatment this coming week, (week of March 17).
I am raising money to support her as much as possible, and to help with the expenses of the coming treatments.
Maria is a wife, mother, sister and daughter, a fun-loving soul who has always listened to me and supported me; now is my turn to support her by raising funds to ease the burden of the cost of treatment.
[I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in him I will Trust." - Psalm 91:2]
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.