Guatemala Medical Mission Trip

🙏 My Mission:

This Fall, I have the opportunity to travel to Guatemala on a medical mission trip where I’ll be working directly alongside doctors to assist with critical surgical procedures for underserved communities. These are individuals who often go without proper medical care due to lack of access or financial means.

This is more than a trip — it’s a chance to help restore health, dignity, and hope to people who need it most.

✈️ What Your Donation Supports:

Your support will help cover:

• ✈️ Airfare and ground transportation

• 🏥 Lodging and meals during the mission

Every dollar goes directly toward making this mission possible — and making a real difference in real lives.

❤️ Why It Matters:

Many of the patients we’ll serve have been living with treatable conditions — some in pain, some unable to work or care for their families — simply because they can’t afford surgery. This mission will give them a new start.

By supporting me, you’re directly contributing to:

• Life-changing surgical interventions

• Post-operative care and healing

✍️ How You Can Help:

• Donate whatever you can — even $10 makes a difference!

• Share this campaign with friends, family, and your network

• Pray for the health and healing of the patients we’ll serve

💌 I’ll Keep You Updated

I’ll be sharing stories, photos, and reflections after the trip so you can see the impact your support is making!

🙌 Thank You

Thank you for helping me serve with purpose, compassion, and care. Your generosity is not just helping me get to Guatemala — you’re helping to heal lives.