Supporting The Moran Family

Maria Eugenia “Sheny” Moran beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on Saturday, April 12th, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 70, after experiencing complications from a heart surgery. Born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, she dedicated her life to her family and God.

Family and friends who would like to contribute or help out during this time are invited to use this link for donations in lieu of flowers. We appreciate your generosity and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our mother impacted so many, and we are grateful for all the love and prayers that were shared with us during this difficult time.

________________________________________________________________________________

María Eugenia “Sheny” Morán, querida madre, abuela, hermana, tía, y amiga falleció el sábado 12 de abril de 2025 en Phoenix, Arizona, a la edad de 70 años, tras sufrir complicaciones derivadas de una cirugía cardíaca. Nacida en la Ciudad de Guatemala, dedicó su vida a su familia y a Dios.

Familiares y amigos que deseen contribuir o ayudar en estos momentos están invitados a usar este enlace para donaciones en lugar de flores. Agradecemos su generosidad y les agradecemos de corazón. Nuestra madre impactó a muchas personas, y agradecemos todo el amor y las oraciones que compartieron con nosotros durante estos momentos difíciles.



