Marcus Schroeder Bond and Attorney

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $3,030
Campaign funds will be received by Marcus Schroeder
Marcus Schroeder was punched in the face twice by Michael Stewart (head and founder of the Satanic grotto) and then was unjustly arrested by Topeka city police. Initially Marcus was not detained and was let free by police after they got his side of the story. Later they came back to “question” Marcus and get a “written statement”, police told Marcus’s wife (Brooklyn Schroeder) that he was not going to be detained. After they took Marcus away in a private room his family’s member were then informed that he was going to be arrested for disorderly conduct. Marcus is currently being held at the “Shawnee County Department of Corrections”. We are asking for support for Marcus’s bond and a good attorney. Marcus was unjustly arrested after being violently assaulted, justice must be served!
-Brooklyn Schroeder
May the LORD be with you always
“I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.” Matthew 10:34-36
March 30th, 2025
We can’t fully express how much we appreciate everyone who has already shown their support and love for Marcus and me. Your continued prayers in the coming weeks, as we navigate how the situation unfolds, it would mean so much to us. Thank you for being with us during this time.
March 30th, 2025
As the situation unfolds, legal expenses are quickly adding up. Marcus is finally home after a long day of waiting, and I can't fully express how grateful I am for the outpouring of support for both him and me.
As a young family with a baby on the way, I don't think anyone is ever truly prepared for something like this, but knowing we have so much support and a community behind us means the world!
