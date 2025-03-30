Marcus Schroeder Bond and Attorney

Marcus Schroeder was punched in the face twice by Michael Stewart (head and founder of the Satanic grotto) and then was unjustly arrested by Topeka city police. Initially Marcus was not detained and was let free by police after they got his side of the story. Later they came back to “question” Marcus and get a “written statement”, police told Marcus’s wife (Brooklyn Schroeder) that he was not going to be detained. After they took Marcus away in a private room his family’s member were then informed that he was going to be arrested for disorderly conduct. Marcus is currently being held at the “Shawnee County Department of Corrections”. We are asking for support for Marcus’s bond and a good attorney. Marcus was unjustly arrested after being violently assaulted, justice must be served!





-Brooklyn Schroeder



