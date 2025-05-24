Marcs battle

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,150
Campaign funds will be received by Marc Hillebrand
Join Us in Supporting Marc’s Healing Journey
Marc has recently been diagnosed with CML (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia), and he’s stepping into a focused season of healing and wellness. His treatment is entirely out-of-pocket, and as you can imagine, the financial side of this journey adds an extra layer to navigate.
We’ve created this page for those who feel led to support Marc—whether through a financial gift, sharing this message, or simply keeping him in your thoughts and prayers. Every act of kindness, big or small, makes a meaningful difference.
If you’d like to give directly, support can also be sent via Venmo or Zelle (details below).
Thank you for standing with Marc and being part of his healing team. Your love and generosity mean the world.
With gratitude,
Sarah Scharf/Marcs fight
Venmo: @Jody-Hillebrand
Zelle:Jody Hillebrand 701-330-7822
Sending so much love and prayers!🙏🙏❤️❤️🙏🙏
🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽
Prayers for your healing
Prayers for healing.
Thinking of you!
Praying for you and your family. If God brings you to it, He will bring you through it"
Prayers continue for you!!
Praying for healing 🙏
Praying for healing.
Praying for super sized Jesus Healing !
Ring the bell
Thinking of you and your family!❤️
