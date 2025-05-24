Campaign Image

Marcs battle

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,150

Campaign created by Sarah Scharf

Campaign funds will be received by Marc Hillebrand

Join Us in Supporting Marc’s Healing Journey

Marc has recently been diagnosed with CML (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia), and he’s stepping into a focused season of healing and wellness. His treatment is entirely out-of-pocket, and as you can imagine, the financial side of this journey adds an extra layer to navigate.

We’ve created this page for those who feel led to support Marc—whether through a financial gift, sharing this message, or simply keeping him in your thoughts and prayers. Every act of kindness, big or small, makes a meaningful difference.

If you’d like to give directly, support can also be sent via Venmo or Zelle (details below).

Thank you for standing with Marc and being part of his healing team. Your love and generosity mean the world.

With gratitude,

Sarah Scharf/Marcs fight

Venmo: @Jody-Hillebrand

Zelle:Jody Hillebrand 701-330-7822

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending so much love and prayers!🙏🙏❤️❤️🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽

Johnny Kiefat
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Nancy Bergh
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for your healing

Deanna and Jim
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for healing.

Andrea
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you!

Dewy Lawdermilt
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Faye Severinson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family. If God brings you to it, He will bring you through it"

Pam
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tim Watson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers continue for you!!

Miranda Boys
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for healing 🙏

Mike Thompson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mark Brakel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kirsten Minnerath
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for healing.

Wendy Moen
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Karen and Jim Schoenmaker
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for super sized Jesus Healing !

Mark Kiefat
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Ring the bell

Karen Borgen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you and your family!❤️

