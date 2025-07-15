PLEASE GIVE TO MARCIA CHAUVIN'S MEMORIAL FUND

In life, Marcia Chauvin was a strong, intelligent, capable, giving, and loving woman of God, who loved to help and pray for her family, friends, and community. She had one desire in death, that she be buried with her daughter Debbie Shelton, who was taken from this earth way too young, at the age of 12. Debbie's 1969 murder remains the oldest unsolved cold case in Santa Cruz County, CA.

Her family needs your help to make Marcia's wishes come true. So, we are asking for donations to go toward her funeral and interment in Saratoga, CA. The Lord faithfully walked beside Marcia through many hardships. She endured the untimely loss of her two oldest daughters and being widowed a second time in 2010 with her husband Tony's passing. She rebuilt after losing her home in the Sulphur Bank Fire in 2017. She was a strong woman, who knew her strength came from placing her complete trust in the Lord Jesus Christ.

At the end of May, Marcia was diagnosed with Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia. The doctors said that treatment would make her last days miserable. She opted to stay at home with family in Colorado where they lovingly cared for her needs. She spent her last weeks surrounded by prayer and family, including 10 of her great-grandchildren who call her Great-mom. Her family, friends, and community all loved her dearly and miss her greatly.

God honored Marcia’s love for America and for Israel by giving her the most beautifully poetic home going. She passed into Heaven peacefully in her bed, on Independence Day, Friday, July 4th, at the very moment that the sun was setting on Friday night Shabbat in Jerusalem.

The last words she spoke on earth were singing the Shema prayer in Hebrew from Deuteronomy 6, "Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God is one LORD: And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might."







