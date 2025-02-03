Manzo Family Mission Trip

Campaign Image

The Manzo family is going on a mission trip to Latvia this summer! We will be traveling with a team of 13 to Vladamirpils to lend a hand to the long term missionaries living there. We will be housed at the Youth With A Mission base and will have a lot of opportunities to share the gospel.  Some of the ministries we will help with include Vacation Bible School, a sports camp, outreach to the elderly, and a music ministry. We are going with willing hands, ready to assist however we can! Would you be willing to financially partner with us? The total cost per person will be around $2,000, so that means we need to raise $10,000! This is impossible for us, but with God all things are possible. Matt and I met while on staff with YWAM, and we know that where He calls, He also provides. We are saving up and working hard at every fundraising opportunity that comes our way.   Thank you for your support! 
