Housing & Moving Expenses

***Update- 6/1/25-unfortunately the current living situation I am in has escalated to the point it’s not safe for us anymore. My roommate is becoming more erratic almost daily. Constant outbursts of yelling, verbal abuse, paranoia & extremely rigid rules & controlling behavior. We will be leaving sometime this week (1st week of June) as I am unsure if this will escalate to physical violence. My CPTSD is flaring & my mental state is declining. We have nowhere to go so I will be putting my belongings in storage w/ no coordinated housing. We don’t have a choice at this point. ****





In 2019 I lost my job THANKS COVID & ultimately was forced to sell my house in GA. So in August 2023 Sasha & I moved to small town IL to start over & for me to work at my dream job w/ Illuminent CBD. I had no idea we were moving into an apartment building w/ a violent felon who would eventually allow her dog to attack Sasha. We both got injured during this occurrence & then harassed by the Police & animal control officer which forced us to vacate QUICKLY. In Feb 2024 we arrived in beautiful small town MO & absolutely loved it UNTIL my landlord started coming by unannounced almost daily, spraying poison in my garden & just being WEIRD. When I asked him to stop he decided he didn’t want to rent to me anymore. Even though he knew we couldn’t find alternative housing he got a judgement against me in court & forced us out. So we are currently in a temporary living situation in GA that was not what I expected. Although I am very grateful; it is not a good fit for us. We were somewhat misled about the living situation. I was told there’d be a yard-it’s just red clay & untouched land that can’t even be walked. I was told Sasha would have a doggie buddy; but his dog can barely walk. Sasha is very confused & now depressed & not eating. I would do anything for her wellbeing so it looks like we need to move again to accomplish this. I have now spent almost 10k moving in the past 3 years so unfortunately we need financial help. Anything you can give EVEN A $1 is much appreciated. Thank u for listening. Peace & blessings.