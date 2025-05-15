Housing & Moving Expenses

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $485
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Ryan
***Update- 6/1/25-unfortunately the current living situation I am in has escalated to the point it’s not safe for us anymore. My roommate is becoming more erratic almost daily. Constant outbursts of yelling, verbal abuse, paranoia & extremely rigid rules & controlling behavior. We will be leaving sometime this week (1st week of June) as I am unsure if this will escalate to physical violence. My CPTSD is flaring & my mental state is declining. We have nowhere to go so I will be putting my belongings in storage w/ no coordinated housing. We don’t have a choice at this point. ****
In 2019 I lost my job THANKS COVID & ultimately was forced to sell my house in GA. So in August 2023 Sasha & I moved to small town IL to start over & for me to work at my dream job w/ Illuminent CBD. I had no idea we were moving into an apartment building w/ a violent felon who would eventually allow her dog to attack Sasha. We both got injured during this occurrence & then harassed by the Police & animal control officer which forced us to vacate QUICKLY. In Feb 2024 we arrived in beautiful small town MO & absolutely loved it UNTIL my landlord started coming by unannounced almost daily, spraying poison in my garden & just being WEIRD. When I asked him to stop he decided he didn’t want to rent to me anymore. Even though he knew we couldn’t find alternative housing he got a judgement against me in court & forced us out. So we are currently in a temporary living situation in GA that was not what I expected. Although I am very grateful; it is not a good fit for us. We were somewhat misled about the living situation. I was told there’d be a yard-it’s just red clay & untouched land that can’t even be walked. I was told Sasha would have a doggie buddy; but his dog can barely walk. Sasha is very confused & now depressed & not eating. I would do anything for her wellbeing so it looks like we need to move again to accomplish this. I have now spent almost 10k moving in the past 3 years so unfortunately we need financial help. Anything you can give EVEN A $1 is much appreciated. Thank u for listening. Peace & blessings.
Hope you and Sasha find your new home Amanda. Just_Randle
For you and your pup. Best wishes that you'll find home
I hope your are able to remedy this situation.
Good luck finding a decent place for you and Sasheeee.
Hope this helps find you & Sashee a permanent place!
I am sorry to hear that. I hope this helps.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.