Sponsor Malia to attend DO Day on the Hill!

Hey friends & fam!

I was recently invited to attend the American Osteopathic Association's DO Day on the Hill in Washington, D.C. from March 26-27.

This conference affords me the opportunity to advocate for the osteopathic practice of medicine at the national level, attend professional development sessions, and engage with in-person meetings to educate lawmakers about the osteopathic profession and schooling. Cultivating strong osteopathic advocates and facilitating meaningful relationships with lawmakers to help advance health policy is central to the AOA’s mission and I'm excited to have been invited to participate this year.

Of course, as a full-time student, I don't have many opportunities to make money; living on student loans offers a very finite amount to live off of during school, and while I'm grateful to have a supportive family to help offset living costs during these years, we are also expected to fund our own way to conferences such as DO Day on the Hill!

Just for reference, the cost breakdown is as follows:

Registration: $50

Hotel & Lodging: $650

Flight: $300

I humbly ask for donations of any amount to help cover my costs for this conference and I'm very grateful for any donations provided. Thank you in advance! :)