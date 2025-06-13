Supporting Malcon Oyuela's Prosthesis Need

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $1,445
This is my story,
My name is Malcon Oyuela. I live in a small village called Tierra Firme, located on the northern coast of Honduras, by the Gulf side. At the age of 33, while working cutting African palms using a long tool we call a "Malario" I suffered a tragic accident. It was raining while I was working therefore I was wet from the rain and while trying to reach a high palm without realizing there was a high-tension electrical cable running through it. Suddenly, I felt the powerful shock of electricity coursing through my body. My pants caught fire, my legs were blown off, and my arms were severely burned — my hands, still gripping the tool, were turned to carbon.
My little brother and a close friend, a pastor, rushed to help me, but they couldn't touch me because I was still electrified. In those desperate moments, I thought I was going to die. But then, I looked up and saw what I believe was an angel descending from heaven. Miraculously, I believe I was pushed away from the cable and landed a few feet from where I had been.
It all happened in seconds. When my brother tried to touch me afterward, he was burned too — proof that my body still held an electric charge. Despite the severity of my injuries — losing my arms and legs — I thanked God that I was still alive.
From there, I was rushed to the hospital. Since then, my 70-year-old father, Santo Prodicio Oyuela, has been my sole caregiver, tending to all my needs. However, he recently fell ill, and it has been painful for me to see him suffering and not be able to help him.
The purpose of this campaign and message is to ask for help and to reach hearts around the world. I am poor and do not have the means to afford the prosthetic limbs that would allow me to regain some independence. Now, in my condition, it is even harder to find a way forward.
I pray daily to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to open a door — that a nonprofit organization, a hospital, a church, or kind-hearted individuals might be moved to extend a helping hand.
My friend Leon Altuna, who lives in the United States, is helping me by posting this message. Recently and after many tries with different hospitals in Honduras we finally received a positive response from Mr. Reed Kenedy from "Hope to walk" who referred us to Severena Lingo who works at the Hospital Loma de Luz. We have been in communications with Severena Lingo and this coming July I need to go to the Hospital which is 3:30 hrs. from my house for an evaluation. In her email she also stated the price of the prosthesis I need but they are very expensive and as I said it before I am very poor and do not have the means to pay for them. This is the reason for this campaign.
You can reach me directly via WhatsApp at:
• Malcon Oyuela — Phone: +504-9775-6685
• Leon Altuna — Email: altuna@gmail.com | Phone: 443-618-1267
As for my address, unfortunately, in our village of Tierra Firme, there are no formal street addresses. But if anyone visits Tierra Firme and asks for me or for my father, everyone in the village knows where we live.
I wait in faith and hope for the good news that help is on the way.
May God bless you and keep you all the days of your lives.
Sincerely,
Malcon Oyuela
Leon, Thank you for sharing Malcon’s story. Hearing about the tragic accident that took all four of his limbs broke my heart. So when you humbly invited me to join the Compassionate Army of $20—asking just 287 people to give a one-time gift of $20—I couldn’t turn away. How could I ignore a brother in Christ crying out for help? I was honored to open my wallet and stand with Malcon. I invite others to do the same. Let’s show him he’s not alone. I pray you'll find the other 286 people to donate.
Thank you for sharing Malcon’s story with my wife and me during the convention. As you described the tragic accident that led to him losing both his arms and legs, our hearts were deeply moved with compassion. We couldn’t help but reflect on how much God has blessed us, and yet here is a man facing unimaginable hardship, both in poverty and suffering. We felt compelled to act and give out of that compassion. We are now praying that the rest of the needed funds will be raised, and that Malcon wil
Thankyou leon for all your efforts to provide help for our brother malcon,,may God supply his every need and give him great comfort..knowing he is loved..
Praying for Malcon that God would raise generous hearts that will help by giving out of their hearts so that Malcon can obtain his prostheses.
July 9th, 2025
July 9th, 2025
June 13th, 2025
Hello Leon,
Yes someone from the hospital called Malcon because he is in our prosthetics list for the upcoming July brigade. Since we have not seen him before, what we actually need to do is see Malcon prior to the brigade to establish care with him at Loma de Luz, and to get better look at his limbs. The prosthetics brigade in July only makes prosthetics legs. As long as his legs look they are in good shape for prosthetics, we plan to see him in July and he will actually leave the same day as his prosthetics visit with his new legs. The price per leg is 7,500 L or $300. We do have a department at the hospital that can sometimes help evaluate patients to come up with a payment plan and/or reduce the cost of services. Malcon is welcome to meet with this team when he comes for his visit to speak with them about the cost. If your church is able to send money to help Malcon will need to come to his appointment for the prosthetic brigade with the agreed upon funds, as he will receive his prosthetics the same day.
For Malcon's arms we have a different prosthetist coming in the fall who makes arms prostheses. When Malcon comes for his visit we will get good pictures of his arms and send them to the prosthetist in the Stated so that he can hopefully find and bring all the necessary materials to make Malcon's arms prostheses. The arm prosthesis are very expensive, but it is possible that we can get some of the materials donated. The cost is 65.000 L or $2,600 per arm. Again our gestion de cobras department at the hospital can meet with Malcon and discuss his financial situation. However if you are raising funds at the states these are the numbers I would give.
We may be able to put the prosthetics on a constancia or an invoice type document when Malcon comes for his appointment, so that you have an official document with these prices. That will be a question for the doctor he sees. Also when Malcon comes for his appointment you can speak with the hospital about the money transfer. I believe it is possible to do at least from a Honduran bank account, but I am not certain if it is possible if the money is coming from the States.
I hope this is helpful, we are eager to see Malcon and begin this process with him! Someone from Loma Luz will be calling him to schedule an appointment to establish care.
In Christ,
Seve.
