Supporting Malcon Oyuela's Prosthesis Need

This is my story,

My name is Malcon Oyuela. I live in a small village called Tierra Firme, located on the northern coast of Honduras, by the Gulf side. At the age of 33, while working cutting African palms using a long tool we call a "Malario" I suffered a tragic accident. It was raining while I was working therefore I was wet from the rain and while trying to reach a high palm without realizing there was a high-tension electrical cable running through it. Suddenly, I felt the powerful shock of electricity coursing through my body. My pants caught fire, my legs were blown off, and my arms were severely burned — my hands, still gripping the tool, were turned to carbon.

My little brother and a close friend, a pastor, rushed to help me, but they couldn't touch me because I was still electrified. In those desperate moments, I thought I was going to die. But then, I looked up and saw what I believe was an angel descending from heaven. Miraculously, I believe I was pushed away from the cable and landed a few feet from where I had been.

It all happened in seconds. When my brother tried to touch me afterward, he was burned too — proof that my body still held an electric charge. Despite the severity of my injuries — losing my arms and legs — I thanked God that I was still alive.

From there, I was rushed to the hospital. Since then, my 70-year-old father, Santo Prodicio Oyuela, has been my sole caregiver, tending to all my needs. However, he recently fell ill, and it has been painful for me to see him suffering and not be able to help him.

The purpose of this campaign and message is to ask for help and to reach hearts around the world. I am poor and do not have the means to afford the prosthetic limbs that would allow me to regain some independence. Now, in my condition, it is even harder to find a way forward.

I pray daily to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to open a door — that a nonprofit organization, a hospital, a church, or kind-hearted individuals might be moved to extend a helping hand.

My friend Leon Altuna, who lives in the United States, is helping me by posting this message. Recently and after many tries with different hospitals in Honduras we finally received a positive response from Mr. Reed Kenedy from "Hope to walk" who referred us to Severena Lingo who works at the Hospital Loma de Luz. We have been in communications with Severena Lingo and this coming July I need to go to the Hospital which is 3:30 hrs. from my house for an evaluation. In her email she also stated the price of the prosthesis I need but they are very expensive and as I said it before I am very poor and do not have the means to pay for them. This is the reason for this campaign.

You can reach me directly via WhatsApp at:

• Malcon Oyuela — Phone: +504-9775-6685

• Leon Altuna — Email: altuna@gmail.com | Phone: 443-618-1267

As for my address, unfortunately, in our village of Tierra Firme, there are no formal street addresses. But if anyone visits Tierra Firme and asks for me or for my father, everyone in the village knows where we live.

I wait in faith and hope for the good news that help is on the way.

May God bless you and keep you all the days of your lives.

Sincerely,

Malcon Oyuela